Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Purchases 41,661 Shares of Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) by 648.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,661 shares during the quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. owned approximately 0.16% of Fly Leasing worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLY. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing during the first quarter worth $111,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 278.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing during the first quarter worth $169,000. Harbor Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing during the first quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing during the first quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 43.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Fly Leasing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.68.

Shares of Fly Leasing stock remained flat at $$17.03 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 74,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,885. The stock has a market cap of $519.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.97. Fly Leasing Limited has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $17.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

About Fly Leasing

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 84 aircraft, including 75 narrow-body passenger aircraft and nine wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as seven engines.

