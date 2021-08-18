Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Sells 121,783 Shares of Good Works Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GWAC)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. decreased its stake in shares of Good Works Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GWAC) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 659,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,783 shares during the period. Good Works Acquisition accounts for about 0.4% of Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings in Good Works Acquisition were worth $5,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Good Works Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Good Works Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Good Works Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $466,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Good Works Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Good Works Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,394,000. 48.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GWAC remained flat at $$9.98 on Wednesday. 15,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,509. Good Works Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95.

Good Works Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

