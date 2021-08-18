Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Sells 20,000 Shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AKICU)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. decreased its holdings in Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AKICU) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings in Sports Ventures Acquisition were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Anqa Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000.

Get Sports Ventures Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS:AKICU traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.93. 27,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,112. Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.96.

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bal Harbour, Florida.

Read More: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKICU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AKICU).

Receive News & Ratings for Sports Ventures Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sports Ventures Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.