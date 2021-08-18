Miroslav Reljanovic Sells 1,200,000 Shares of Ergomed plc (LON:ERGO) Stock

Ergomed plc (LON:ERGO) insider Miroslav Reljanovic sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,200 ($15.68), for a total value of £14,400,000 ($18,813,692.19).

LON:ERGO traded down GBX 4.75 ($0.06) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,240.25 ($16.20). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,771. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,208.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £605.65 million and a P/E ratio of 65.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Ergomed plc has a 52-week low of GBX 610 ($7.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,440 ($18.81).

ERGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Numis Securities upgraded Ergomed to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,330 ($17.38) to GBX 1,550 ($20.25) in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Shore Capital restated a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Ergomed in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

Ergomed plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical trial planning, management, and monitoring; and drug safety and medical information services in the United Kingdom and Rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Clinical Research Outsourcing and Pharmacovigilance.

