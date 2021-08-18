Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Price Down 1% This Week

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 17th. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market capitalization of $27.80 million and approximately $22,731.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can now be bought for about $375.50 or 0.00833427 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00053850 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.26 or 0.00129305 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.12 or 0.00153411 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003668 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,078.71 or 1.00051943 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $398.00 or 0.00883360 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 74,045 coins. The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

