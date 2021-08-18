Mister Car Wash, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share (NYSE:MCW)

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mister Car Wash in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.08. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mister Car Wash’s FY2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

MCW has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.63.

MCW stock opened at $18.12 on Monday. Mister Car Wash has a 52-week low of $17.68 and a 52-week high of $24.49.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCW. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.