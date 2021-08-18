Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) traded down 8.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.55 and last traded at $18.55. 1,516 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 801,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.19.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Mister Car Wash from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.63.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

