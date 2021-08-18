MKM Partners Boosts Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $156.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at MKM Partners from $152.00 to $156.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the retailer’s stock. MKM Partners’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.52% from the stock’s current price.

WMT has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Stephens increased their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.84.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $150.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.60. Walmart has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The company has a market cap of $422.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total transaction of $1,391,933.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total value of $220,488,338.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $960,120,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,016,728 shares of company stock worth $3,897,363,081 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Walmart by 552.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,467,726 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $742,681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629,480 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Walmart by 136.6% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,096,897 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $527,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364,971 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,700,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,438 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 38.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,585,684 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,069,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Walmart by 33.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,236,108 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,118,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.