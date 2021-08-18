Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) will announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Modine Manufacturing’s earnings. Modine Manufacturing posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.85 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Modine Manufacturing.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a positive return on equity of 20.00%.

MOD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

In other news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 1,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $31,251.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. 80.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MOD traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,395. The stock has a market cap of $679.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.77. Modine Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $18.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.08.

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

