Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) Shares Gap Up to $18.82

Shares of Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.82, but opened at $19.45. Molecular Partners shares last traded at $19.19, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $19.52 price target on Molecular Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Molecular Partners in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on Molecular Partners in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Molecular Partners in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Molecular Partners in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Molecular Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.26.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Molecular Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,390,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Molecular Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Molecular Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,586,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Molecular Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Molecular Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,800,000.

Molecular Partners Company Profile

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

