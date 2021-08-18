Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Short Interest Update

Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,400,000 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the July 15th total of 7,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MOMO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Momo from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Momo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Momo during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,610,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Momo by 1,635.1% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,473,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,200 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Momo by 147.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,414,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,653,000 after purchasing an additional 841,755 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Momo during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,679,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Momo by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,877,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $120,605,000 after purchasing an additional 655,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Momo stock opened at $11.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.40. Momo has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $22.05.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The information services provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Momo had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Momo will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

