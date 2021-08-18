Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Has $3.17 Million Stock Position in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) by 23.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 106,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,970 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northeast Bank were worth $3,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBN. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 124,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after buying an additional 29,201 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 4,857 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 7,970 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 11,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northeast Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,341,000. 54.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northeast Bank alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Northeast Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of Northeast Bank stock opened at $34.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.50. Northeast Bank has a 1 year low of $17.21 and a 1 year high of $35.28. The firm has a market cap of $289.48 million, a P/E ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.73.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 0.47%.

About Northeast Bank

Northeast Bank provides personal and business banking services in Maine, the United States. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.