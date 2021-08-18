Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Increases Position in MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,507 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MVB Financial were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of MVB Financial in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MVB Financial during the first quarter worth about $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in MVB Financial by 45.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new position in MVB Financial during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in MVB Financial during the first quarter worth about $208,000. 36.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MVB Financial alerts:

Shares of MVBF opened at $41.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.26. MVB Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $45.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.02.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. MVB Financial had a net margin of 25.48% and a return on equity of 15.09%. Sell-side analysts predict that MVB Financial Corp. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

MVB Financial Company Profile

MVB Financial Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of community and mortgage banking services. It also offers commercial and consumer loans, offering an array of loan products for commercial development and real estate, capital needs, as well as personal loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and construction mortgages.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MVBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF).

Receive News & Ratings for MVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.