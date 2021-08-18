Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 154,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Evolus at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Evolus by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Evolus in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evolus in the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Evolus in the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Evolus in the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Evolus alerts:

In other news, insider David Moatazedi sold 22,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $242,067.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rui Avelar sold 14,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $159,795.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,345,675.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,738 shares of company stock worth $943,678 over the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EOLS stock opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. Evolus, Inc. has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $17.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.88. The stock has a market cap of $551.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.33.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Evolus from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho raised shares of Evolus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Evolus Profile

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.