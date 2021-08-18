Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 171,955 Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 171,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Cars.com at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CARS. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Cars.com in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cars.com in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cars.com in the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Cars.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 8.8% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 11,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CARS opened at $12.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $828.96 million, a PE ratio of 150.27 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.31. Cars.com Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.23 and a twelve month high of $15.71.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $155.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.89 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Cars.com from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Cars.com from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

