Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lowered its position in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 34.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,926 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,913 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of QCR worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCRH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in QCR by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,274,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,198,000 after purchasing an additional 101,113 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in QCR by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 49,002 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in QCR by 509.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 35,696 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in QCR by 195.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 31,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in QCR by 218.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 29,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $49.10 on Wednesday. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.54 and a 1 year high of $50.93. The stock has a market cap of $774.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.11.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. QCR had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 24.50%. As a group, analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.06%.

QCRH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on QCR from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

