Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 22,375 Shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 29.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,375 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Textainer Group were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Textainer Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,928,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,899,000 after buying an additional 33,047 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Textainer Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,589,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,199,000 after buying an additional 130,094 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Textainer Group by 37.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 489,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,020,000 after buying an additional 133,354 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Textainer Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 403,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,570,000 after buying an additional 38,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its stake in Textainer Group by 20.0% during the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 277,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,963,000 after buying an additional 46,410 shares during the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Textainer Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of NYSE TGH opened at $32.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.50. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.29. Textainer Group had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 15.22%. On average, research analysts forecast that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH).

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.