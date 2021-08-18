monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Given New $350.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MNDY. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $270.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of monday.com from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.22.

NASDAQ MNDY opened at $305.00 on Wednesday. monday.com has a 1-year low of $155.01 and a 1-year high of $317.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.63.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $70.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.11 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that monday.com will post -3.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,686,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC purchased a new stake in monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,709,817,000. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,539,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,796,000. 3.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

