monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.72 EPS

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.72, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $70.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.11 million. The firm’s revenue was up 93.4% compared to the same quarter last year. monday.com updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

MNDY opened at $305.00 on Wednesday. monday.com has a 52 week low of $155.01 and a 52 week high of $317.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $223.63.

Get monday.com alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on monday.com from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on monday.com in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on monday.com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on monday.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on monday.com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.22.

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.