Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Short Interest Update

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the July 15th total of 2,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 563,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MNR. Berenberg Bank lowered Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Compass Point raised Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.88 to $21.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.07.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment stock opened at $18.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 19.73, a quick ratio of 19.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $19.76.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 54.23%. Analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 98,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 16,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 46,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

