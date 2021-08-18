Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $4,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 650,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,579,000 after buying an additional 279,897 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 805,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,651,000 after buying an additional 242,275 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 796,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $281,275,000 after buying an additional 176,170 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $52,557,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 344.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 125,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,235,000 after buying an additional 97,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

MPWR opened at $452.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 108.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $398.04. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $235.62 and a 12 month high of $470.74.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MPWR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $375.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $439.11.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.17, for a total value of $669,963.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 2,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.76, for a total transaction of $854,243.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,372 shares of company stock valued at $28,806,824 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

