Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $9.01, but opened at $8.21. Montauk Renewables shares last traded at $8.33, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Montauk Renewables from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNTK. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Montauk Renewables in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Montauk Renewables in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Montauk Renewables in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Montauk Renewables in the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Institutional investors own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.89.

About Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK)

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

