Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Sets New 1-Year High at $35.06

Shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.06 and last traded at $34.88, with a volume of 2845 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.82.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.
Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($3.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($3.23). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE)
Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.
