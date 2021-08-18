Morgan Stanley Buys 10,835 Shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,835 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF were worth $11,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA bought a new stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000.

SBIO opened at $43.14 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.95. ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF has a 1 year low of $37.20 and a 1 year high of $64.04.

