Morgan Stanley Has $10.40 Million Stock Position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 45.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 189,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 59,592 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $10,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,404 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,781,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of Moelis & Company stock opened at $61.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.93. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $30.48 and a 1-year high of $63.18.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $360.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.36 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 78.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.60%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

