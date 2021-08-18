Morgan Stanley Increases American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Price Target to $62.00

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American International Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price target on American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. raised their price target on American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.15.

NYSE AIG opened at $54.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.34. American International Group has a one year low of $25.57 and a one year high of $54.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.89.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 9.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that American International Group will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $1,049,269.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,704,073.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in American International Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,159,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,720,413,000 after acquiring an additional 387,764 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in American International Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,087,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,193,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352,364 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in American International Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,343,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,920,351,000 after purchasing an additional 386,999 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in American International Group by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,354,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,079,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108,664 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in American International Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,647,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $982,808,000 after purchasing an additional 848,957 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

