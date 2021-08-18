Morgan Stanley Increases Stake in 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) by 1,051.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 773,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 706,737 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in 111 were worth $10,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of YI. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 111 in the first quarter worth approximately $9,042,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of 111 by 93,202.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 344,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after acquiring an additional 343,918 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 111 by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 230,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 22,993 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of 111 in the first quarter worth approximately $1,393,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 111 by 310.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 91,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 69,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ YI opened at $5.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.80. 111, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $45.88.

111 (NASDAQ:YI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. 111 had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 109.55%. The business had revenue of $396.04 million during the quarter.

About 111

111, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and medical services through online retail pharmacy and indirectly through offline pharmacy network. It operates through B2C and B2B segments. The B2C segment engages in the sale of pharmaceutical and other health and wellness products directly to consumers through 1 Drugstore and its offline pharmacies.

