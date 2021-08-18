Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH)

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:SOPH opened at $17.66 on Tuesday. SOPHiA Genetics has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $18.74.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

