Morgan Stanley Purchases 65,361 Shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,150,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,361 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust were worth $10,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BGR. Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 2,120.1% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 7,505 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 12,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 840.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 42,800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust stock opened at $8.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.36. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $10.37.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.038 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in equity securities of energy and natural resources companies and equity derivatives with exposure to the energy and natural resources industry.

