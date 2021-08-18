Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $2,787,816.90 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,505 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.38, for a total transaction of $2,787,816.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 9th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,251 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total transaction of $2,434,030.61.
- On Thursday, July 22nd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.07, for a total transaction of $3,781.05.
- On Monday, July 12th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,249 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.81, for a total transaction of $1,832,619.69.
- On Wednesday, June 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,611 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.74, for a total transaction of $1,637,809.14.
Shares of NASDAQ:MORN traded down $6.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $258.15. The stock had a trading volume of 59,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,998. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.53 and a 12 month high of $270.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $252.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.68 and a beta of 1.09.
About Morningstar
Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.
Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.