Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $2,787,816.90 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,505 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.38, for a total transaction of $2,787,816.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,251 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total transaction of $2,434,030.61.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.07, for a total transaction of $3,781.05.

On Monday, July 12th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,249 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.81, for a total transaction of $1,832,619.69.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,611 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.74, for a total transaction of $1,637,809.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN traded down $6.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $258.15. The stock had a trading volume of 59,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,998. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.53 and a 12 month high of $270.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $252.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.68 and a beta of 1.09.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 37.3% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,069,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $690,670,000 after buying an additional 833,192 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,364,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,920,000 after buying an additional 13,649 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,103,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,372,000 after buying an additional 83,190 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 16.5% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 463,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,256,000 after buying an additional 65,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 59.1% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 446,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,737,000 after buying an additional 165,736 shares in the last quarter. 48.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

