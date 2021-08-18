MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Shares Gap Up to $13.33

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.33, but opened at $13.69. MorphoSys shares last traded at $13.71, with a volume of 520 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MOR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.06.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in MorphoSys during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in MorphoSys by 1,179.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in MorphoSys during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in MorphoSys during the second quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in MorphoSys by 713.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 10,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR)

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

