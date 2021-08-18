MovieBloc Market Cap Hits $57.48 Million (MBL)

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. One MovieBloc coin can now be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MovieBloc has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. MovieBloc has a total market capitalization of $57.48 million and $23.36 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00058458 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002982 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00015421 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.07 or 0.00858053 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00048194 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.49 or 0.00104727 BTC.

MovieBloc Coin Profile

MBL is a coin. It was first traded on March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,321,613,468 coins. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc . The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

MovieBloc Coin Trading

