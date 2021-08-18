Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Sold by HighTower Trust Services LTA

HighTower Trust Services LTA trimmed its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,898 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,019 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Mplx by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 336,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,054,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,253,000 after buying an additional 255,707 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mplx in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mplx by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 36,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 18,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. 22.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MPLX shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Mplx from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research lowered Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mplx in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.77.

Mplx stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.53. 1,981,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,286,516. Mplx Lp has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $31.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.90.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.70%.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

