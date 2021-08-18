MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Sets New 1-Year High at $636.00

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $636.00 and last traded at $627.55, with a volume of 26 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $629.48.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $597.57.

The company has a market cap of $51.64 billion, a PE ratio of 75.12 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $561.30.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 180.78%. The business had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. MSCI’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 53.13%.

In related news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total transaction of $186,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total transaction of $1,557,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,881,859.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MSCI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in MSCI by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

