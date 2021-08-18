M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $158.76.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.19 price target for the company.

In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $652,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,361,218. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Amundi purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the second quarter valued at $158,533,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at $154,892,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 131.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,189,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,318,000 after purchasing an additional 676,212 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 11.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,709,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,313,000 after purchasing an additional 472,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the second quarter valued at $34,948,235,000. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTB traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.55. 1,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,345. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $88.48 and a 1 year high of $168.27. The company has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.72.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 43.91%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

