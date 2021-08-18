MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2021

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MTUAY shares. Barclays upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. HSBC lowered shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of MTUAY traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.05. 3,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,440. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.51 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.30. MTU Aero Engines has a 12-month low of $77.92 and a 12-month high of $134.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Analyst Recommendations for MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY)

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.