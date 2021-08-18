MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MTUAY shares. Barclays upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. HSBC lowered shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of MTUAY traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.05. 3,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,440. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.51 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.30. MTU Aero Engines has a 12-month low of $77.92 and a 12-month high of $134.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

