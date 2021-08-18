Murray Hamilton Edwards Buys 1,000 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Stock

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Director Murray Hamilton Edwards bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.01 per share, with a total value of $49,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 191,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,381,347.17. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, August 2nd, Murray Hamilton Edwards acquired 100 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.30 per share, with a total value of $4,830.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Murray Hamilton Edwards acquired 29,765 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.85 per share, with a total value of $1,513,550.25.

NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $48.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.01. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.71 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 13.44%. On average, analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.25%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 136.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 51.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.76 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

