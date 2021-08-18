Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Short Interest Up 55.4% in July

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 243,900 shares, an increase of 55.4% from the July 15th total of 156,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 348.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nabtesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

OTCMKTS:NCTKF remained flat at $$38.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.64. Nabtesco has a one year low of $38.55 and a one year high of $38.55. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Nabtesco Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motion control technology based products. It operates through the following segments: Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Others. The Component Solutions segment handles the design, manufacture, sale, maintenance and repair of industrial robot parts and equipment for construction machinery.

