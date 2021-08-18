Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)’s stock price was down 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.68 and last traded at $25.74. Approximately 6,056 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,955,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.19.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NNOX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Nano-X Imaging in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.33.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.44.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 49.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 677,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,708,000 after buying an additional 224,904 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 177.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 571,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,308,000 after buying an additional 365,699 shares during the last quarter. Think Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,044,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 32.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,750,000 after buying an additional 59,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longitude Cayman Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 30.0% during the first quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 237,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after buying an additional 54,800 shares during the last quarter. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX)
Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.
