Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)’s stock price was down 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.68 and last traded at $25.74. Approximately 6,056 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,955,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.19.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NNOX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Nano-X Imaging in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.44.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts predict that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 49.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 677,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,708,000 after buying an additional 224,904 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 177.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 571,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,308,000 after buying an additional 365,699 shares during the last quarter. Think Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,044,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 32.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,750,000 after buying an additional 59,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longitude Cayman Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 30.0% during the first quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 237,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after buying an additional 54,800 shares during the last quarter. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

