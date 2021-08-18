National Bank Financial Comments on Franco-Nevada Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Franco-Nevada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.73. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.84 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Industrial Alliance Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$250.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.67.

FNV stock opened at $152.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.03. The company has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.61. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $105.62 and a fifty-two week high of $163.79.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 54.62%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,261,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,343,572,000 after buying an additional 1,300,763 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,028,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,309,763,000 after purchasing an additional 48,174 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,826,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $855,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,449 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,929,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $860,166,000 after purchasing an additional 72,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,401,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $676,884,000 after purchasing an additional 926,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

