National Bank of Canada (NA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$2.01 per share for the quarter.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.87 by C$0.38. The business had revenue of C$2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.09 billion.

Shares of NA opened at C$96.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$94.05. The company has a market cap of C$32.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.97. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$62.50 and a 12-month high of C$98.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 38.25%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NA shares. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$98.00 price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on National Bank of Canada to C$104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. TD Securities boosted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Desjardins upgraded National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$99.30.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

