National Bankshares Increases Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Price Target to C$58.00

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$48.00 to C$58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.30% from the stock’s current price.

HCG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Home Capital Group to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.71.

Shares of TSE:HCG opened at C$41.34 on Monday. Home Capital Group has a 1 year low of C$21.00 and a 1 year high of C$42.23. The stock has a market cap of C$2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$37.60.

In other Home Capital Group news, Senior Officer John Hong sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.19, for a total transaction of C$59,045.46.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

