NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $4.50

NCC Group plc (OTCMKTS:NCCGF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Investec cut shares of NCC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of NCC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut NCC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised NCC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.12.

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

