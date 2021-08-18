NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) Sets New 12-Month High at $4.50

NCC Group plc (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NCCGF shares. Investec lowered shares of NCC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded NCC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank raised NCC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NCC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.12.

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

