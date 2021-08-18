Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 38.5% from the July 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Nedbank Group stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.72. 13,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,004. Nedbank Group has a 1-year low of $5.18 and a 1-year high of $13.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.77.

Separately, Investec upgraded Nedbank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Nedbank Group Ltd. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Nedbank Ltd. It operates through the following business segments: Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking, Nedbank Retail and Business Banking, Nedbank Wealth, Centre, and Fellow Subsidiaries.

