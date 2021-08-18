Neeraj Sahejpal Sells 15,265 Shares of Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) Stock

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) VP Neeraj Sahejpal sold 15,265 shares of Energous stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total transaction of $36,483.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Neeraj Sahejpal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Neeraj Sahejpal sold 25,000 shares of Energous stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $62,750.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Neeraj Sahejpal sold 20,926 shares of Energous stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $56,709.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:WATT traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $2.26. 989,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,504,307. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.63. Energous Co. has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $7.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 3.31.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Energous had a negative return on equity of 93.54% and a negative net margin of 7,172.61%. The company had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Energous Co. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WATT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energous by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,499,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 639,827 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Energous during the 1st quarter worth about $1,891,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Energous by 1,409.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 456,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 426,383 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energous by 1,046.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 392,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energous during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,034,000. Institutional investors own 13.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Energous from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energous from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st.

Energous Company Profile

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology.

