Neeraj Sahejpal Sells 15,265 Shares of Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) Stock

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) VP Neeraj Sahejpal sold 15,265 shares of Energous stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total transaction of $36,483.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Neeraj Sahejpal also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 3rd, Neeraj Sahejpal sold 25,000 shares of Energous stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $62,750.00.
- On Friday, July 2nd, Neeraj Sahejpal sold 20,926 shares of Energous stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $56,709.46.
Shares of NASDAQ:WATT traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $2.26. 989,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,504,307. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.63. Energous Co. has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $7.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 3.31.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WATT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energous by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,499,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 639,827 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Energous during the 1st quarter worth about $1,891,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Energous by 1,409.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 456,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 426,383 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energous by 1,046.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 392,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energous during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,034,000. Institutional investors own 13.55% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Energous from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energous from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st.
Energous Company Profile
Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology.
