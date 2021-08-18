Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $34,000 Stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) by 166.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLOK. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 506.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 181,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,140,000 after buying an additional 151,625 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 2,272.1% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 142,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,938,000 after buying an additional 136,167 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the first quarter valued at about $5,440,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the first quarter valued at about $5,086,000. Finally, Harbor Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,967,000.

NYSEARCA BLOK opened at $45.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.93. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a twelve month low of $23.40 and a twelve month high of $62.94.

