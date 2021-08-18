Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) PT Raised to C$27.00 at Raymond James

Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NOPMF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$26.00 to C$26.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Neo Performance Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.90.

Shares of NOPMF opened at $14.81 on Monday. Neo Performance Materials has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.80.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

