Nestree Price Up 10.8% This Week (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Nestree coin can currently be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nestree has a market cap of $8.47 million and approximately $636,165.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nestree has traded up 10.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,829.24 or 0.99851994 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00038089 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006654 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.75 or 0.00075182 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000970 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00010233 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Nestree Coin Profile

EGG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 1,684,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io . Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree

Nestree Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

