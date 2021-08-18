NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Now Covered by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NPCE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeuroPace from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of NeuroPace in a report on Sunday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NeuroPace presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Get NeuroPace alerts:

NeuroPace stock opened at $19.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.05. NeuroPace has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $27.38.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts expect that NeuroPace will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of NeuroPace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of NeuroPace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of NeuroPace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NeuroPace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,959,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $952,000. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NeuroPace

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroPace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroPace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.